Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -2.16%, Nifty down by -0.84%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 171.15 and closed at ₹ 165. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 171.15, while the lowest was ₹ 163.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:21 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹165, -2.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81420.75, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹171.15 and a low of ₹163 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 175.75 10 172.68 20 173.12 50 173.15 100 169.83 300 163.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹171.18, ₹173.37, & ₹176.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹166.23, ₹163.47, & ₹161.28.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -6.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.53 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.45% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.