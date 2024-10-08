Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 160.05 and closed at 162.80. The stock reached a high of 164.25 and maintained a low of 160.05 during the trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 162.8, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81398.61, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 164.25 and a low of 160.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5175.75
10172.68
20173.12
50173.15
100169.83
300164.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 168.63, 174.42, & 177.68, whereas it has key support levels at 159.58, 156.32, & 150.53.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.88% with a target price of 174.00.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price up 0.03% today to trade at 162.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.43% each respectively.

