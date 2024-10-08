Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 160.05 and closed at ₹ 162.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 164.25 and maintained a low of ₹ 160.05 during the trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹162.8, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81398.61, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹164.25 and a low of ₹160.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 175.75 10 172.68 20 173.12 50 173.15 100 169.83 300 164.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹168.63, ₹174.42, & ₹177.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹159.58, ₹156.32, & ₹150.53.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.88% with a target price of ₹174.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}