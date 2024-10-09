Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹164.6, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81908.32, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of ₹169.25 and a low of ₹164.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 172.32 10 172.23 20 172.20 50 173.09 100 169.87 300 164.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹166.65, ₹168.3, & ₹171.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹161.7, ₹158.4, & ₹156.75.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 44.43% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.71% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.