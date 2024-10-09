Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 168.35 and closed at 164.60. The stock reached a high of 169.25 and a low of 164.50 during the trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 164.6, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81908.32, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of 169.25 and a low of 164.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5172.32
10172.23
20172.20
50173.09
100169.87
300164.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 166.65, 168.3, & 171.6, whereas it has key support levels at 161.7, 158.4, & 156.75.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 44.43% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.71% with a target price of 174.00.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.