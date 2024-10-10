Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:08 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹165.4, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81722.72, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹167.2 and a low of ₹165.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 169.19 10 171.71 20 171.59 50 173.00 100 169.93 300 164.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹167.95, ₹171.0, & ₹172.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹163.15, ₹161.4, & ₹158.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -26.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.36 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.20% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.