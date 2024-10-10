Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|169.19
|10
|171.71
|20
|171.59
|50
|173.00
|100
|169.93
|300
|164.53
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹167.95, ₹171.0, & ₹172.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹163.15, ₹161.4, & ₹158.35.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -26.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.20% with a target price of ₹174.00.
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 0.39% today to trade at ₹165.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as