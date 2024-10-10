Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 165.35 and closed slightly higher at 165.40. The stock reached a high of 167.20 and a low of 165.25 during the day.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:08 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 165.4, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81722.72, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 167.2 and a low of 165.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5169.19
10171.71
20171.59
50173.00
100169.93
300164.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 167.95, 171.0, & 172.75, whereas it has key support levels at 163.15, 161.4, & 158.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -26.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.36 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.20% with a target price of 174.00.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 0.39% today to trade at 165.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.24% & 0.31% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.