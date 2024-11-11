Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are up by 0.04%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 138.85 and closed at 140.45. The stock reached a high of 140.70 and a low of 137.65 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 140.45, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79963.09, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 140.7 and a low of 137.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5141.79
10143.13
20151.52
50163.90
100167.19
300166.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 143.07, 145.83, & 147.37, whereas it has key support levels at 138.77, 137.23, & 134.47.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 27.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.02 & P/B is at 1.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.19% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 0.04% today to trade at 140.45 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.6% each respectively.

