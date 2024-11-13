Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are down by -1.33%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 138.25 and closed at ₹ 137. The stock reached a high of ₹ 139.3 and a low of ₹ 135.5 during the day.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:25 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹137, -1.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78230.54, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹139.3 and a low of ₹135.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 141.79 10 143.13 20 151.52 50 163.90 100 167.19 300 167.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹141.03, ₹143.27, & ₹144.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹137.53, ₹136.27, & ₹134.03.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.89 & P/B is at 1.05.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.17% with a target price of ₹166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.