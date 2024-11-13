Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are down by -1.33%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 138.25 and closed at 137. The stock reached a high of 139.3 and a low of 135.5 during the day.

Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:25 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 137, -1.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78230.54, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of 139.3 and a low of 135.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5141.79
10143.13
20151.52
50163.90
100167.19
300167.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 141.03, 143.27, & 144.53, whereas it has key support levels at 137.53, 136.27, & 134.03.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.89 & P/B is at 1.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.17% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -1.33% today to trade at 137 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.73% & -0.57% each respectively.

