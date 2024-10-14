Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.4%, Nifty up by 0.55%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 164 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 163.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 165.25 during the day and a low of ₹ 163.50.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:02 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹163.85, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81833.34, up by 0.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹165.25 and a low of ₹163.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 163.91 10 169.83 20 170.18 50 172.18 100 170.01 300 164.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹164.38, ₹165.62, & ₹166.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹162.28, ₹161.42, & ₹160.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -26.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.29 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.19% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.