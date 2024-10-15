Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.57%, Nifty down by -0.33%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|163.91
|10
|169.83
|20
|170.18
|50
|172.18
|100
|170.01
|300
|165.15
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹167.0, ₹168.05, & ₹170.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹163.85, ₹161.75, & ₹160.7.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 68.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.57% with a target price of ₹174.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price up 1.57% today to trade at ₹168 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers Bharat Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.33% & -0.15% each respectively.