Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.57%, Nifty down by -0.33%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 167.8 and closed at ₹ 168. The stock reached a high of ₹ 169.6 and a low of ₹ 167.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 163.91 10 169.83 20 170.18 50 172.18 100 170.01 300 165.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹167.0, ₹168.05, & ₹170.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹163.85, ₹161.75, & ₹160.7.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 68.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.57% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.