Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.09%, Nifty down by -0.52%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|164.44
|10
|168.38
|20
|169.79
|50
|171.82
|100
|170.03
|300
|165.35
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹169.38, ₹171.02, & ₹172.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹166.33, ₹164.92, & ₹163.28.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 59.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.57% with a target price of ₹174.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price up 0.09% today to trade at ₹168 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers Bharat Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.52% & -0.42% each respectively.
