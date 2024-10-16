Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.09%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 168.65 and closed at ₹ 168. The stock reached a high of ₹ 171.6 and a low of ₹ 167.65 during the session.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹168, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81480.12, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹171.6 and a low of ₹167.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 164.44 10 168.38 20 169.79 50 171.82 100 170.03 300 165.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹169.38, ₹171.02, & ₹172.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹166.33, ₹164.92, & ₹163.28.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 59.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.50 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.57% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.