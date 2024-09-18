Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.32%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 170.95 and closed at 170. The stock reached a high of 171.15 and a low of 169.85 during the trading session.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 170, -0.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83245.5, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 171.15 and a low of 169.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5172.69
10174.98
20174.43
50172.63
100169.32
300160.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 171.65, 172.75, & 173.55, whereas it has key support levels at 169.75, 168.95, & 167.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -54.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.10% with a target price of 171.86.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.32% today to trade at 170 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
