Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.32%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹170, -0.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83245.5, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹171.15 and a low of ₹169.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 172.69 10 174.98 20 174.43 50 172.63 100 169.32 300 160.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹171.65, ₹172.75, & ₹173.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹169.75, ₹168.95, & ₹167.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -54.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.10% with a target price of ₹171.86.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.