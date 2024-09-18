Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.32%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|172.69
|10
|174.98
|20
|174.43
|50
|172.63
|100
|169.32
|300
|160.27
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹171.65, ₹172.75, & ₹173.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹169.75, ₹168.95, & ₹167.85.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -54.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.10% with a target price of ₹171.86.
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.32% today to trade at ₹170 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.
