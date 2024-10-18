Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 163.75 and closed at ₹ 164.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 164.25 and a low of ₹ 161.80 during the day.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹164.1, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81050.34, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹164.25 and a low of ₹161.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 165.83 10 166.10 20 169.34 50 171.32 100 170.07 300 165.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹167.47, ₹170.33, & ₹172.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹162.87, ₹161.13, & ₹158.27.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.03% with a target price of ₹174.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}