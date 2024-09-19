Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -3.24%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹163, -3.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83142.67, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹170 and a low of ₹162.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 171.69 10 174.42 20 174.45 50 172.64 100 169.34 300 160.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹170.5, ₹172.55, & ₹173.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹167.05, ₹165.65, & ₹163.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 15.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.52 .

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.