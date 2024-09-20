Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 1.26%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 165.55 and closed at 165.90. The stock reached a high of 166.60 and a low of 165. Overall, the stock showed slight upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published20 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 165.9, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84403.59, up by 1.47%. The stock has hit a high of 166.6 and a low of 165 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5171.43
10173.56
20174.27
50172.59
100169.34
300160.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 169.53, 173.62, & 177.23, whereas it has key support levels at 161.83, 158.22, & 154.13.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -22.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.37 .

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 0.48% today to trade at 165.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.26% & 1.47% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 1.26%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.80
01:02 PM | 20 SEP 2024
3.2 (2.14%)

NTPC

423.65
01:02 PM | 20 SEP 2024
-0.35 (-0.08%)

Bharat Electronics

276.95
01:02 PM | 20 SEP 2024
4.2 (1.54%)

GAIL India

212.90
01:02 PM | 20 SEP 2024
1.85 (0.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cochin Shipyard

1,845.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
166.3 (9.91%)

IIFL Finance

541.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
46.7 (9.45%)

Asahi India Glass

770.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
61.15 (8.63%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,834.25
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
138.2 (8.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,430.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.