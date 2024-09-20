Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 1.26%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 165.55 and closed at ₹ 165.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 166.60 and a low of ₹ 165. Overall, the stock showed slight upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 171.43 10 173.56 20 174.27 50 172.59 100 169.34 300 160.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹169.53, ₹173.62, & ₹177.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹161.83, ₹158.22, & ₹154.13.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -22.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.37 .

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.