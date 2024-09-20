Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 1.26%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|171.43
|10
|173.56
|20
|174.27
|50
|172.59
|100
|169.34
|300
|160.93
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹169.53, ₹173.62, & ₹177.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹161.83, ₹158.22, & ₹154.13.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -22.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 0.48% today to trade at ₹165.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as