Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -2.36%, Nifty down by -0.38%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 165.25. Throughout the day, it reached a high of 166.6 and a low of 161.3. The stock ultimately closed at 161.35, reflecting a decrease from its opening price.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 161.35, -2.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81000.61, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 166.6 and a low of 161.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5166.20
10165.06
20168.87
50170.95
100170.02
300166.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 166.93, 168.47, & 171.03, whereas it has key support levels at 162.83, 160.27, & 158.73.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.84% with a target price of 174.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -2.36% today to trade at 161.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.38% & -0.28% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -2.36%, Nifty down by -0.38%

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

551.45
12:10 PM | 21 OCT 2024
2.75 (0.5%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

247.00
12:09 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-1 (-0.4%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

129.45
12:09 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.95 (-2.23%)

Tata Steel share price

155.20
12:10 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.1 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,708.65
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
20.65 (1.22%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,858.15
11:53 AM | 21 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.05%)

JM Financial share price

158.45
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.25 (-0.16%)

National Aluminium Company share price

229.05
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.95 (-1.27%)
More from 52 Week High

Tata Consumer share price

1,007.00
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-87.65 (-8.01%)

Jindal Saw share price

338.20
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-27.15 (-7.43%)

Jindal Stainless share price

698.75
11:53 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-44.05 (-5.93%)

Aether Industries share price

870.90
11:48 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-54.7 (-5.91%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Chemicals share price

1,194.15
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
106.2 (9.76%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,286.95
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
97.3 (8.18%)

CRISIL share price

4,997.95
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
292.45 (6.22%)

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,219.85
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
405.25 (5.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.