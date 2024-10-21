Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -2.36%, Nifty down by -0.38%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 165.25. Throughout the day, it reached a high of ₹ 166.6 and a low of ₹ 161.3. The stock ultimately closed at ₹ 161.35, reflecting a decrease from its opening price.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹161.35, -2.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81000.61, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹166.6 and a low of ₹161.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 166.20 10 165.06 20 168.87 50 170.95 100 170.02 300 166.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹166.93, ₹168.47, & ₹171.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹162.83, ₹160.27, & ₹158.73.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.84% with a target price of ₹174.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}