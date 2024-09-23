Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.41%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹169.6, 1.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹170.15 and a low of ₹167 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 170.24 10 172.17 20 173.94 50 172.53 100 169.31 300 161.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹168.3, ₹169.45, & ₹171.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹165.5, ₹163.85, & ₹162.7.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -22.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.46 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.33% with a target price of ₹171.86.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.