Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.41%, Nifty up by 0.28%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|170.24
|10
|172.17
|20
|173.94
|50
|172.53
|100
|169.31
|300
|161.25
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹168.3, ₹169.45, & ₹171.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹165.5, ₹163.85, & ₹162.7.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -22.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.33% with a target price of ₹171.86.
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price up 1.41% today to trade at ₹169.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers Bharat Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.