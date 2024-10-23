Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -1.03%, Nifty up by 0.4%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 155.15 and closed at ₹ 153.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 155.50 and a low of ₹ 150.30 during the day.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:17 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹153.75, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80474.63, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹155.5 and a low of ₹150.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 165.16 10 164.80 20 168.52 50 170.82 100 169.93 300 166.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹159.17, ₹162.68, & ₹164.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹153.57, ₹151.48, & ₹147.97.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 89.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.15 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.17% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.