Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.35%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.55 and closed at 170.20. The stock reached a high of 170.95 and a low of 168.85 during the day.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 170.2, 0.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84990.9, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 170.95 and a low of 168.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5170.24
10172.17
20173.94
50172.53
100169.31
300161.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 170.9, 172.1, & 174.05, whereas it has key support levels at 167.75, 165.8, & 164.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -46.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.98% with a target price of 171.86.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 0.35% today to trade at 170.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.07% each respectively.

