Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.46%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 153.35 and closed at 153.70. The stock reached a high of 154.35 and a low of 152.55 during the day.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 153.7, 0.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 154.35 and a low of 152.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5162.66
10163.90
20167.80
50170.48
100169.79
300166.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 155.83, 158.27, & 161.03, whereas it has key support levels at 150.63, 147.87, & 145.43.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -39.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.83 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.21% with a target price of 174.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price up 0.46% today to trade at 153.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.03% each respectively.

