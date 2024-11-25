Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are up by 3.7%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 135.8 and closed at ₹ 137.5. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 137.95 and a low of ₹ 135.15. This indicates a positive trading session with a closing price higher than the opening price, reflecting an upward trend.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:15 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹137.5, 3.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80413.95, up by 1.64%. The stock has hit a high of ₹137.95 and a low of ₹135.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 133.08 10 136.43 20 140.53 50 157.18 100 164.62 300 166.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹133.73, ₹134.62, & ₹136.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹131.33, ₹129.82, & ₹128.93.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 82.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.41 & P/B is at 1.01.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.00% with a target price of ₹165.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.98% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.38% in june to 2.98% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.