Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 137.45 and closed at 137.20. The stock reached a high of 137.70 and a low of 136.20 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:15 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 137.2, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80015.04, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 137.7 and a low of 136.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5133.08
10136.43
20140.53
50157.18
100164.62
300166.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 138.12, 139.43, & 140.92, whereas it has key support levels at 135.32, 133.83, & 132.52.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -19.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.71 & P/B is at 1.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.53% with a target price of 164.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.98% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.38% in june to 2.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price up 0.55% today to trade at 137.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers Bharat Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.01% & -0.12% each respectively.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
