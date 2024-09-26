Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.27%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹169.35, -0.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85388.8, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹170.75 and a low of ₹168.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 169.15 10 170.92 20 173.57 50 172.45 100 169.22 300 161.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹171.0, ₹172.15, & ₹173.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹168.6, ₹167.35, & ₹166.2.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -25.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.79% with a target price of ₹174.07.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.