Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.27%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day for Indian Oil Corporation, the stock opened at 170 and closed at 169.35. The highest price reached during the day was 170.75, while the lowest price was 168.6.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 169.35, -0.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85388.8, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 170.75 and a low of 168.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5169.15
10170.92
20173.57
50172.45
100169.22
300161.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 171.0, 172.15, & 173.4, whereas it has key support levels at 168.6, 167.35, & 166.2.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -25.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.79% with a target price of 174.07.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.27% today to trade at 169.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.24% & 0.26% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.27%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

163.45
11:00 AM | 26 SEP 2024
1.85 (1.14%)

Tata Power

475.40
11:00 AM | 26 SEP 2024
7.3 (1.56%)

Vedanta

482.85
11:00 AM | 26 SEP 2024
3.25 (0.68%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

361.30
11:00 AM | 26 SEP 2024
-2.5 (-0.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Swan Energy

618.25
10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
50.45 (8.89%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,472.00
10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
90 (6.51%)

Easy Trip Planners

36.25
10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
1.95 (5.69%)

Sapphire Foods India

387.55
10:47 AM | 26 SEP 2024
17.4 (4.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,045.00660.00
    Chennai
    77,051.00660.00
    Delhi
    77,203.00660.00
    Kolkata
    77,055.00660.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.