Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.27%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|169.15
|10
|170.92
|20
|173.57
|50
|172.45
|100
|169.22
|300
|161.85
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹171.0, ₹172.15, & ₹173.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹168.6, ₹167.35, & ₹166.2.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -25.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.79% with a target price of ₹174.07.
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.27% today to trade at ₹169.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.24% & 0.26% each respectively.