Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are down by -0.88%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:13 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹135.8, -0.88% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80033.17, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹138.4 and a low of ₹135.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 133.08 10 136.43 20 140.53 50 157.18 100 164.62 300 166.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹137.6, ₹138.4, & ₹139.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹136.1, ₹135.4, & ₹134.6.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -19.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.75 & P/B is at 1.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.77% with a target price of ₹164.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.98% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.38% in june to 2.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.