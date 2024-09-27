Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.55%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 171.4 and closed at ₹ 174.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 174.7 and a low of ₹ 171.4 during the trading session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 169.00 10 170.35 20 173.39 50 172.35 100 169.23 300 162.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹173.03, ₹174.17, & ₹176.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹169.68, ₹167.47, & ₹166.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -7.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.65 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.05% with a target price of ₹174.07.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.