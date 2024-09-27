Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.55%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.55%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 171.4 and closed at 174.15. The stock reached a high of 174.7 and a low of 171.4 during the trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:06 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 174.15, 1.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85849.92, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 174.7 and a low of 171.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5169.00
10170.35
20173.39
50172.35
100169.23
300162.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 173.03, 174.17, & 176.38, whereas it has key support levels at 169.68, 167.47, & 166.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -7.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.65 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.05% with a target price of 174.07.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price up 1.55% today to trade at 174.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers Bharat Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.02% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.