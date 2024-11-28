Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are up by 0.04%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:11 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹139, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79619.49, down by -0.77%. The stock has hit a high of ₹141.1 and a low of ₹138.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 133.41 10 135.66 20 139.69 50 156.40 100 164.35 300 166.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹140.87, ₹142.43, & ₹145.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹136.52, ₹133.73, & ₹132.17.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 1.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.91 & P/B is at 1.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.99% with a target price of ₹164.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.98% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.38% in june to 2.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.