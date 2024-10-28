Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.26%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹ 148 and closed at ₹ 148.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 149.75 and a low of ₹ 146.25 during the day.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:10 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹148.2, 1.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80110.96, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹149.75 and a low of ₹146.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 153.63 10 159.92 20 164.87 50 169.36 100 169.38 300 166.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹151.75, ₹157.0, & ₹160.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹143.4, ₹140.3, & ₹135.05.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 80.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.53 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.41% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.