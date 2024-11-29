Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 137.75 and closed at 137.90. The highest price reached during the day was 138.75, while the lowest price recorded was 137. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase in value by the end of the trading session.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 29-11-2024
Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:04 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 137.9, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79815.02, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of 138.75 and a low of 137 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5133.99
10135.32
20139.22
50155.74
100164.06
300166.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 140.47, 142.73, & 144.37, whereas it has key support levels at 136.57, 134.93, & 132.67.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 14.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.81 & P/B is at 1.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.93% with a target price of 164.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.98% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.38% in june to 2.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price up 0.07% today to trade at 137.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers Bharat Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.84% & 0.98% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
