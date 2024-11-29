Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 137.75 and closed at ₹ 137.90. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 138.75, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 137. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase in value by the end of the trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:04 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹137.9, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79815.02, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹138.75 and a low of ₹137 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 133.99 10 135.32 20 139.22 50 155.74 100 164.06 300 166.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹140.47, ₹142.73, & ₹144.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹136.57, ₹134.93, & ₹132.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 14.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.81 & P/B is at 1.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.93% with a target price of ₹164.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.98% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.38% in june to 2.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.