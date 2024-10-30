Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.06%



Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 143.85 and closed at 145.25. The highest price reached during the day was 145.45, while the lowest price was 142.25. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 145.25, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.84, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 145.45 and a low of 142.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5151.01
10158.08
20163.23
50169.02
100169.23
300166.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 145.9, 147.65, & 150.3, whereas it has key support levels at 141.5, 138.85, & 137.1.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 13.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 11.31 & P/B is at 1.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.66% with a target price of 168.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 0.8% today to trade at 145.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

