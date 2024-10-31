Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are up by 0.59%, Nifty down by -0.38%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 31 Oct 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 143.6 and closed at 144.3. The stock reached a high of 144.35 and a low of 142.55 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 144.3, 0.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79591.34, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 144.35 and a low of 142.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5148.76
10155.71
20161.44
50168.63
100168.91
300166.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 145.22, 146.93, & 148.42, whereas it has key support levels at 142.02, 140.53, & 138.82.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 0.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.26 & P/B is at 1.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.04% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 0.59% today to trade at 144.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.38% & -0.44% each respectively.

31 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
