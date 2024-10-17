Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -0.16%, Nifty down by -0.49%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 891.4 and closed at ₹ 890. The stock reached a high of ₹ 892.8 and a low of ₹ 882.5 during the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹890, -0.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81159.47, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹892.8 and a low of ₹882.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 886.36 10 885.49 20 900.25 50 919.78 100 968.29 300 964.39

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -71.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.18 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in to 7.54% in the quarter.