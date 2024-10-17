Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -0.16%, Nifty down by -0.49%

IRCTC Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|886.36
|10
|885.49
|20
|900.25
|50
|919.78
|100
|968.29
|300
|964.39
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -71.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in to 7.54% in the quarter.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price down -0.16% today to trade at ₹890 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Easy Trip Planners are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India, Kaya, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.42% each respectively.