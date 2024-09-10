Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -0.48%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -0.48%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 927.4 and closed slightly lower at 922.95. The stock reached a high of 933.1 during the day, while the lowest point was 922. Overall, the stock showed a minor decline, closing down by 4.45.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:10 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 922.95, -0.48% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81656.74, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 933.1 and a low of 922 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5940.55
10933.82
20930.57
50968.92
100998.53
300943.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 933.72, 940.18, & 947.57, whereas it has key support levels at 919.87, 912.48, & 906.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -51.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.50 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.42% with a target price of 836.0.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in june quarter.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price down -0.48% today to trade at 922.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Kaya are falling today, but its peers Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.12% each respectively.

