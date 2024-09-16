Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -0.59%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 16 Sep 11:17 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹931.1, -0.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82978.1, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹943.2 and a low of ₹929.1 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|929.70
|10
|935.13
|20
|932.68
|50
|962.49
|100
|994.13
|300
|947.21
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -68.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93%
The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price down -0.59% today to trade at ₹931.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, Kaya are falling today, but its peers International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.11% each respectively.
