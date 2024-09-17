Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -0.72%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 936.6 and closed at 930.1. The stock reached a high of 939.1 and a low of 928.6 during the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:08 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 930.1, -0.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83023.73, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 939.1 and a low of 928.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5929.70
10935.13
20932.68
50962.49
100994.13
300948.43

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -73.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.09 .

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price down -0.72% today to trade at 930.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Easy Trip Planners, Kaya, International Travel House are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.04% each respectively.

