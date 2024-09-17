Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -0.72%, Nifty up by 0.11%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 936.6 and closed at ₹ 930.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 939.1 and a low of ₹ 928.6 during the day.

At 17 Sep 11:08 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹930.1, -0.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83023.73, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹939.1 and a low of ₹928.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 929.70 10 935.13 20 932.68 50 962.49 100 994.13 300 948.43

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -73.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.09 .

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.