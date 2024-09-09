Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -1.42%, Nifty up by 0.1%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 929.9 and closed at ₹ 923.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 932.95 and a low of ₹ 918.9 during the day. Overall, there was a slight decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening.

At 09 Sep 11:19 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹923.1, -1.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81344.02, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹932.95 and a low of ₹918.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 940.55 10 933.82 20 930.57 50 968.92 100 998.53 300 942.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹948.32, ₹959.63, & ₹971.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹925.57, ₹914.13, & ₹902.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -54.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.14 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.44% with a target price of ₹836.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}