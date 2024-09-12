Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.36%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 923.35 and closed at ₹ 923. The stock reached a high of ₹ 929.95 and a low of ₹ 922 during the day.

At 12 Sep 11:17 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹923, 0.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81739.6, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹929.95 and a low of ₹922 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 935.64 10 934.19 20 930.76 50 966.45 100 996.24 300 944.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹931.28, ₹939.37, & ₹944.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹917.83, ₹912.47, & ₹904.38.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -77.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.43% with a target price of ₹836.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}