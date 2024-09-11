Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are up by 0.14%, Nifty up by 0.07%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 928 and closed at 931.5. The stock reached a high of 931.5 and a low of 925 during the session.

Published11 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:08 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 931.5, 0.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82020.93, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 931.5 and a low of 925 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5938.63
10934.22
20930.60
50967.67
100997.23
300943.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 935.4, 940.4, & 947.1, whereas it has key support levels at 923.7, 917.0, & 912.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -72.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.25% with a target price of 836.0.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in june quarter.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price up 0.14% today to trade at 931.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, Kaya are falling today, but its peers International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.12% each respectively.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
