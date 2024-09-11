Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are up by 0.14%, Nifty up by 0.07%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 928 and closed at ₹ 931.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 931.5 and a low of ₹ 925 during the session.

At 11 Sep 11:08 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹931.5, 0.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82020.93, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹931.5 and a low of ₹925 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 938.63 10 934.22 20 930.60 50 967.67 100 997.23 300 943.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹935.4, ₹940.4, & ₹947.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹923.7, ₹917.0, & ₹912.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -72.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.25% with a target price of ₹836.0.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}