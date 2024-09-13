Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are up by 1.24%, Nifty down by -0.1%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 936 and closed at 942.95. The stock reached a high of 956.8 and a low of 935 during the day.

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:08 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 942.95, 1.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82900.04, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 956.8 and a low of 935 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5932.39
10933.42
20930.68
50965.12
100995.30
300946.16

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was 121.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.79 .

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price has gained 1.24% today to trade at 942.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.08% each respectively.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
