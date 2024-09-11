Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -0.97%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 11 Sep 11:17 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹168.15, -0.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82022.86, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹170.65 and a low of ₹168 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 173.25 10 176.66 20 178.77 50 186.34 100 175.70 300 150.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹171.59, ₹173.21, & ₹174.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹168.6, ₹167.23, & ₹165.61.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -68.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.31 & P/B is at 4.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in june quarter.