Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.33%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 166.3 and closed at ₹ 164.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 166.9 and a low of ₹ 163.5 during the day.

At 12 Sep 11:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹164.15, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81759.98, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹166.9 and a low of ₹163.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 171.52 10 175.53 20 178.27 50 186.27 100 175.99 300 150.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹169.03, ₹172.12, & ₹173.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹164.28, ₹162.62, & ₹159.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -44.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.53 & P/B is at 4.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.