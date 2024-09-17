Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -1.8%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 163.9 and closed at ₹ 161. The stock reached a high of ₹ 164.4 and a low of ₹ 160.5 during the trading session.

At 17 Sep 11:15 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹161, -1.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83035.88, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹164.4 and a low of ₹160.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 167.67 10 171.38 20 176.03 50 185.93 100 176.75 300 152.13

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -44.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.14 & P/B is at 4.22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}