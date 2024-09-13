Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 0.66%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 168 and closed slightly higher at 168.1. The stock reached a high of 170.6 and a low of 166 during the day, indicating some volatility but ultimately finishing close to its opening price.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:21 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price 168.1, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82924.99, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 170.6 and a low of 166 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5169.50
10174.04
20177.34
50186.12
100176.23
300151.23

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -50.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.76 & P/B is at 4.30.

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price has gained 0.66% today to trade at 168.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.05% each respectively.

13 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
