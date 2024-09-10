Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 1.13%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 169 and closed at ₹ 170.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 171.8 and a low of ₹ 168.9 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:06 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹170.3, 1.13% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81699.44, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹171.8 and a low of ₹168.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 175.08 10 178.15 20 179.40 50 186.48 100 175.47 300 150.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹170.66, ₹172.77, & ₹175.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹165.77, ₹162.99, & ₹160.88.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -40.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.03 & P/B is at 4.33.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in june quarter.